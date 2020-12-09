Firefighters plea to parents following spate of park fires in Merseyside

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service is calling on parents to speak to children about the consequences of their actions following a spate of deliberately set fires.

Since 11th November, firefighters on Merseyside have been called to 16 incidents in South Park in Bootle.

The fire service says the majority of fires have involved bins and shrubs but the most recent incident, which occurred on Monday 7th December, saw children’s play equipment torched after it was set alight by a group of youths.

Michael Buratti, Community Safety Co-ordinator at MFRS, said: "Some people might think setting fire to rubbish bins, shrubbery or playground equipment is a bit of harmless fun but this is arson – a serious criminal offence which puts people’s lives at risk and takes away valuable assets away from the local community. What might seem like ‘a laugh’ with their friends now could lead to a criminal record and seriously impact on not just their own future, but the futures of those around them."

Can you help?