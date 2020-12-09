At just 11 months old Emerson Grant was diagnosed with a reoccurring Arachnoid Cyst on his spine which eventually led to him being paralysed from the chest down.

Despite not being able to walk, run, or kick a ball in a conventional way, the now five year old Emerson still loves his sport, particularly football.

Growing up in a family of Liverpool FC superfans there was only ever going to be one team for Emerson.

In the early weeks of 2020, Liverpool FC star and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold paid a surprise visit to Emerson to give him a very special present and memories to cherish forever.

The visit was in anticipation of Emerson’s family taking part in the subsequently cancelled 2020 Wings for Life World Run event; a unique running event to raise critical funds for spinal cord injuries organised by Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation.

On Sunday 9th May 2021, the UK will host a virtual run, the Wings for Life World Run App Run.

Taking time out of his Premier League winning season, Trent visited Emerson’s grandparents home in Toxteth, where he handed over a signed Playstation and challenged Emerson to a game of FIFA.

In turn, Emerson stunned Trent by schooling him 5-1 in a ‘Liverpool vs Liverpool’ game, hinting that whilst Trent might ooze talent on the football pitch, his gaming skills might need improving.

I know Emerson’s a young lad who has had a really tough time so far in life. Meeting him, he’s such an inspiring person, and it was a really big eye-opener for me. Wings for Life is an amazing organisation with lots going on, so I was happy I was able to put a smile on his face. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool FC Star Trent Alexander-Arnold surprises young fan Emerson Grant Credit: Greg Coleman / Red Bull Content Pool

At 11am on Sunday 9th May 2021, Emerson’s mother Anna-Marina, 20-year-old brother Cameron and tens of thousands across the world will be taking part in the Wings For Life World Run App Run, running for those who can’t.

The global event sees runners and wheelchair competitors go as far as they can before the moving finish line; the virtual “Catcher Car” catches up to them and finishes their race.

100% of entry fees and donations go toward helping to find a cure for spinal cord injury; and ahead of the eighth edition, the Wings for Life World Run App Run has attracted more than 700,000 participants from 195 nations.