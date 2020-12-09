Revealed - loophole allowing football coaches charged with child sex offences to continue going to junior matches
Report by Ashley Derricott.
Senior police officers are investigating a possible loophole which allows football coaches charged with sex offences against children to carry on going to junior matches.
It came to light when police were contacted by abuse survivor David Lean.
He'd learnt about a coach in Lancashire who was going matches for more than 18 months after he was first arrested.
David is now campaigning for more to be done to protect children in sport.