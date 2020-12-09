Report by Anna Youssef.

Is your eyesight worse since lockdown began?

According to a survey by the College of Optometrists, one in five adults believe their eyesight has deteriorated during lockdown.

There's also concern that elderly people who are more at risk of eye problems are putting off attending optician appointments.

While many people blame eyesight problems on too much screen time, there is no evidence to suggest increased screen time damages your vision.

However some people may find it tiring to look at a monitor for long periods of time.

To reduce eye strain, the College suggests:

Positioning your monitor so it’s roughly arms lengths away from your eyes.

Minimising any distracting reflections in your screen, e.g. window.

Looking at something 20 ft away, for 20 seconds, every 20 minutes

Blinking regularly. Focusing on a screen may make you blink less, which may make your eyes dry and uncomfortable.

For more information, help and advice click here: