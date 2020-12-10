Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner is calling on the public to give him their ideas on policing in the county.

Peter McCall is asking residents to make an appointment to speak to him directly by phone and discuss concerns, issues, ideas or suggestions about community safety and policing matters.

Mr. McCall says that a large part of his role is to listen to the views of the people he helps to police, but that the pandemic has meant that he has had to change the way he goes about it.