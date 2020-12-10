Cumbria PCC invites public's ideas on policing
Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner is calling on the public to give him their ideas on policing in the county.
Peter McCall is asking residents to make an appointment to speak to him directly by phone and discuss concerns, issues, ideas or suggestions about community safety and policing matters.
Mr. McCall says that a large part of his role is to listen to the views of the people he helps to police, but that the pandemic has meant that he has had to change the way he goes about it.
As I have said on many occasions, your priorities are my priorities and they form the cornerstone of my vision ‘we, not they’. ..“I hope to be holding my public surgeries face to face in the New Year and look forward to once again visiting local areas around Cumbria and listening to local people and their views on policing and community safety.