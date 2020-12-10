Granada Reports Advent Hero: Day 10 - John Ormond

75-year-old John and his dog Rosie are on a special mission. They're attempting to run 40 back-to-back marathons in support of ActionAid.

Each day throughout December, we are taking a look at people in the North West who have gone above and beyond for their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities have pulled together in many ways, and over the next 24 days, we will be speaking to charity fundraisers, mental health advocates and even entertainers, all of whom have played a part in putting a smile on people's faces during a tough year.

