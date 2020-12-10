The Isle of Man Post Office has made postal history by issuing the first ever triangular stamps by any postal administration in Britain.

The new stamps celebrate the Chinese New Year with a set of four stamps designed by Manx illustrator and artist Jay Cover.

2021 marks the year of the Ox, the second animal within the twelve year cycle or the Zodiac. According to legend the Chinese zodiacs’ order was chosen by the Jade Emperor through a race. Rat and Ox travelled together and struck up a deal: Ox would carry Rat while Rat would sing for him. Just as they got to the finish line Rat jumped off and came in first.

The four stamps valued at 62p, £1.58, £2.44 and £3.22 are the first triangular stamps from any of the British postal administrations (Royal Mail, the Channel Islands and Isle of Man).

The first time the triangular design was issued was by the Cape of Good Hope on 1st September 1853, hence they are generally referred to as the ‘Cape Triangulars’.

The Cape Legislative Council of the time decided that it wanted a ‘device so different from those of English postage stamps as to catch the eye at a glance’.

Even more unusual is the fact that two of the stamps have the apex of the triangle at the base of the design. Most triangular stamps are designed with the apex at the top of the stamp, printed in sheets with alternate stamps upside down (known as ‘tête-bêche’), an arrangement successfully overcome in this case. Richard West MBE, Fellow of the Royal Philatelic Society

The full set of the triangular Isle of Man stamps Credit: Isle of Man Post Office

For the illustrator creating a stamp design for your country is like being an athlete competing in the Olympic Games. Not only that but to do so in such an innovative way, by creating Britain’s first triangular stamp and to celebrate the Chinese New Year speaks to our Island’s global outlook, our openness our desire to embrace other cultures. Jay Cover, Artist