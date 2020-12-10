Joe Anderson has announced he is stepping down as Mayor of Liverpool following his arrest last week.

He was detained on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation. Four other men were also arrested as part of a Merseyside Police investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool. Mr. Anderson remains on police bail while the enquiry into him continues.

Following his arrest, the 62-year-old mayor was administratively suspended by the Labour Party.

Deputy Mayor Wendy Simon, a councillor for Kensington and Fairfield, will become the defacto Mayor of Liverpool and leader of the city.

I have always done what I believe is best for the city, and I am taking the following action with those best intentions in mind. It is important that everyone in Liverpool knows that our leaders are focussed on what is most important to the people; their livelihoods and, with a pandemic still in force, their lives. Joe Anderson