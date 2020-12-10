Two friends from Lancashire are hoping to challenge for the Christmas number one and support their local children’s charity.

Graham Haydock and Danny Clarkson – who call themselves 2n a Half Lions – hope their festive song “Christmas Disco” will beat Liam Gallagher and Robbie Williams to the top spot and raise much-needed funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The guys, from Leyland, wrote the song together, to encourage people to “have a Christmas disco and put down your mobile phones” to lift spirits after a difficult year.

They filmed the video in the function room of their local pub using friends and family as extras with a nod to previous Christmas hits, such as Slade and The Pogues.

We’re just two lads from Lancashire – hoping for a Christmas miracle. We’re taking on the big PR machine of the music industry and hope we can get a surprise Christmas number one. All proceeds from downloads of the song will go towards helping seriously ill children at Derian House. Graham Haydock

“Nobody rated Mr Blobby but he went on to not only have a number one Christmas hit, but with what is widely considered one of the worst songs in the whole of history!”

2n a Half Lion's 'Christmas Disco' video Credit: Derian House

If the name 2n a Half Lions sounds familiar it’s because the guys shot to fame in 2018 when they released a song for the Football World Cup. The song had 50,000 views and ended up on the news.

Derian House Children’s Hospice cares for almost 400 babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across the North West.

With less than 10 per cent of this coming from funding, the charity relies heavily on the generosity of its supporters.