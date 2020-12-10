Merseyside Police is urging the public to surrender weapons, legally held or otherwise, before strict new laws are introduced.

From today The Home Office Weapon Surrender and Compensation scheme allows everyone who owns a weapon to hand it in to officers before the law changes and makes it an offence to own it. The new rules mean that this now includes flick and gravity knives.

The scheme runs for three months and after this time the new legislation will make it an offence to possess all offensive weapons covered by the law in a private place or dwelling, as well as in any public place.

The force say that it is determined to protect the public from serious violence, and that this includes targeting those carrying and using dangerous weapons and removing them from the streets.

This change in the law means that officers up and down the country have greater power in removing dangerous weapons from our streets and deal with people who are intent on carrying or using weapons to cause fear and harm in our communities. Superintendent Andy Rankine, Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police will collect weapons via designated drop-off locations including Wallasey, Admiral Street, Kirkby and Southport Police Stations.

The scheme is operating under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 which addresses crimes related to acid attacks; knife crime prevention orders; the sale of, delivery and possession of knives and other offensive weapons; and introduced further restrictions on firearms.

It includes new measures to control the sale of knives and corrosive substances, as well as introducing new offences relating to their possession and use and will bring in new Knife Crime Prevention Orders. Anyone eligible surrendering weapons covered by the new law will be able to claim compensation as long as the scheme runs, after which they will be committing an offence by keeping them.