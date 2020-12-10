Police and trading standards officers have closed a counterfeit clothes shop which was trading illegally after cutting their way through metal shutters barring the doorway.

The officers raided the shop on Bury New Road and found eight people inside, two staff and six customers, all of whom were ignoring basic coronavirus safety measures. There was inadequate ventilation, no hand sanitiser was available and no one present was wearing a mask or socially distancing themselves.

The shop was being operated by two people who admitted they had no legal right to be in the UK, and they were arrested by enforcement officers. It has now been closed for at least seven days.