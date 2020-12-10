Police and Trading Standards swoop on shop ignoring covid rules
Police and trading standards officers have closed a counterfeit clothes shop which was trading illegally after cutting their way through metal shutters barring the doorway.
The officers raided the shop on Bury New Road and found eight people inside, two staff and six customers, all of whom were ignoring basic coronavirus safety measures. There was inadequate ventilation, no hand sanitiser was available and no one present was wearing a mask or socially distancing themselves.
The shop was being operated by two people who admitted they had no legal right to be in the UK, and they were arrested by enforcement officers. It has now been closed for at least seven days.
This closure is an example of just what we are fighting against when we talk about the counterfeit goods industry. The criminals who perpetuate this trade do not care about anything other than the bottom line. If that means putting the public at risk and allowing them to shop in cramped premises in the midst of a pandemic then make no mistake, that is what they will do.