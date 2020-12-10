A collection of works which formed an innovative art trail in Manchester throughout lockdown is to be auctioned.

'50 Windows of Creativity' featured 72 works from a range of top artists including Caroline Dowsett and Thomas Wolski, which helped to inspire and entertain people in the city.

Circuit Breaker Credit: Lee Baxter

The trail transformed the city centre into a socially distanced art gallery and Christmas visitors can view the collection ahead of an online auction on the 17th of December. Spanning everything from spectacular mosaics to evocative photography, organisers say that there will be work to suit every pocket to bid for.

Aiguille du Midi Credit: R P Roberts

Viewers will also be able to bid for an original commission from some of the region's top artists including poet Tony Walsh and a bespoke botanical commission from Charlotte Smithson, to style a space or create a site specific sculpture or installation.

Out of The Darkness Credit: Sea Shell Trust

The proceeds of the online auction will go to The Lord Mayor of Manchester Charity Appeal Trust - We Love MCR Charity, and to the artists involved. It will be hosted by Charles Hanson from TV's Bargain Hunt.

I’ve been privileged to see many incredible objects ‘under the hammer’ and the 50 Windows of Creativity artworks..will be no exception..This is a fantastic opportunity to own an original piece of art and show support for Manchester’s artists, designers and makers while also helping to raise funds to support the important work of the Lord Mayor of Manchester’s We Love MCR Charity. Charles Hanson

