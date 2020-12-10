The foodbank desperate for help to keep feeding the Fylde Coast

Video report by Sarah Rogers

A Fylde Coast foodbank is in desperate need of help if it is to continue feeding thousands of people across the area. Blackpool Foodbank which was set up 8 years ago says demand has tripled over the last 12 months with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating the situation.

To meet that demand they expanded into a local warehouse which was loaned to them on a temporary basis but this arrangement is coming to an end and the organisation has just a couple of weeks before they have to move out. Without anywhere to store the food the charity which provides for 70 other organisations including schools, children's centres and the Salvation Army will struggle to provide to all those who rely on them.

Its founder Neil Reid said it could result in the loss of hundreds of thousands of meals.

We're absolutely desperate for that space now because the volume of demand on the service is such that we can't operate out of this smaller unit any longer. Neil Reid, Founder

The charity hopes a kindhearted business owner with extra storage space might come forward to support them throughout the winter months. Mr Reid at Blackpool Foodbank can be contacted at the following email address; info@blackpoolfoodbank.co.uk.