Army regiments who ran Liverpool mass testing to be given freedom of the city

Army regiments which helped to set up and run a mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool are to be given the Freedom of the City.

About 2,000 troops were deployed to the city in early November and since then have facilitated 200,000 tests at almost 50 centres.

On Friday, Brigadier Joe Fossey, commander of the 8th Engineer Brigade, which has led the operation, was presented with a scroll proposing their inclusion in the Freedom Roll of Associations.

The soldiers were put up in Pontins Southport Holiday Park during their stay and since their arrival, the city's coronavirus infection rates have dropped from 680 cases per 100,000 people to fewer than 100.

Credit: PA

Brig Fossey said: "I am extremely proud of what we have all achieved in such a short time and how warmly we have been received by all those in the city.

"To receive Liverpool's highest civic honour crowns an extraordinary six weeks for all of us and marks an important moment in the continuing fight against Covid-19."

The decision will be ratified at a council meeting in January and special commemorative coins will be issued to each of the troops involved in the operation as a civic gift from the city at a later date.

Liverpool has been placed in Tier 2 restrictions after the case rate in the city dramatically fell.

Deputy mayor of Liverpool Wendy Simon, said: "We owe the British Army troops an incredible debt of gratitude for their work in setting up and staffing testing centres across the city over the last month.

"We have had so many compliments about their patience, helpfulness and professionalism in supporting people through the process of having a test.

"Let us remember that nothing like this had been tried on this scale before in this country, and in record time, so they should be truly proud of their role in helping Liverpool and the wider city region come out of the lockdown in a lower tier than we entered it."

The scroll, presented to Brig Fossey, reads: "At the height of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in November 2020, The Associated Regiments of the British Army led by 8 Engineer Brigade on behalf of Standing Joint Command (United Kingdom) were assigned to support the City of Liverpool in its fight against the pandemic in co-ordinating and providing mass testing across the city.

"The city acknowledges the fantastic contribution of all personnel in such difficult and unprecedented times and thanks them all for their outstanding leadership."

Testing centres in the city have now been handed over to private contractors to run and are providing Systematic Meaningful Asymptomatic Repeated Testing (Smart) community testing, which focuses on encouraging people to get tested before they mix with others.