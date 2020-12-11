Homeless man kicked in face whilst sitting on Liverpool street in sleeping bag

A homeless man was kicked full in the face as he sat covered in a sleeping bag in Liverpool city centre.The violence was captured on as dashboard camera and has since gone viral leading to outrage and demands for the perpetrator to be caught.The clip showed three men, one of them with his face covered, on bikes with the main aggressor standing on the pavement and remonstrating angrily with the victim.The homeless man is sat on the pavement in a sleeping bag, outside a Tesco store on Dale Street.Police said yesterday afternoon that they were aware of the video and were trying to contact the victim and catch those responsible.

The people involved in the altercation were seen cycling away on the dashcam footage. Credit: Liverpool Echo

On social media, one person said: "Someone I know has just witnessed this absolutely VILE behaviour on a homeless man outside Tesco on Dale Street."He needs to be caught and handed over to the police because this is not okay!"If anyone recognises him or has any information about him PLEASE inform the police."This can be done anonymously. He can’t get away with this!! The man was left with a bleeding and most probably broken nose."Worst thing of all is that his hands are in his blanket so he was unable to defend himself.

"This is not the way to fight, he cannot get away with this, because if it wasn’t recorded he probably would have."Please share this video so this lad can be identified."A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm we are currently investigating a video circulating on social media which appears to show a man being assaulted outside the Tesco Express store on Dale Street in Liverpool city centre."Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish when the incident took place, identify the man to check he is safe and well and identify the people who are present in the video."