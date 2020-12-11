How the Isle of Man has been policing coronavirus restrictions

Video report by Joshua Stokes

The Isle of Man has been policing the pandemic very differently to the rest of the North West.

Police aren't troubled by breaking up raves and house parties, instead, spending most of their time ensuring that people are isolating upon entering the island.

There are no social distancing restrictions on the Isle of Man due to there being no cases of coronavirus in the community.

Part of the reason for this is that people are being checked to make sure that they are quarantining for 14 days once they arrive on the island from the rest of the UK.

Earlier today the Isle of Man government announced that they wouldn't be following the government in England by reducing the number of days required to self-isolate to ten.

It was also announced that vaccinations for care home workers would be rolled out on the island from December 21.