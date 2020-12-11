Sinaga committed offences against 206 men - Greater Manchester Police

Greater Manchester Police believe that Reynhard Sinaga committed sexual offences against 206 men in Manchester, with 60 still not identified.

Police have said that a number of men have come forward - concerned that they were a victim of Sinaga's - since he was sentenced in January.

Earlier today a judge refused to give Sinaga a whole life order for his crimes but did increase his minimum sentence by ten years, meaning he won't be eligible for release for 39 years.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Sinaga's is asked to contact the following agencies:

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said: "Since reporting restrictions were lifted in January 2020, a number of reports were made to our dedicated incident room from people who were concerned they may have been a victim of Sinaga.

"As a result of this, we have been able to identify a further 23 of Sinaga's victims. Like many other victims, the majority of these men had been enjoying nights out in Manchester City Centre before being preyed on by Sinaga as they made their way home.

"We are continuing to offer these men our full support and help them in any way we can."

He added: "If you don’t feel like you want to speak to police, specialist support services are widely available with organisations such as St Mary's SARC and Survivors Manchester."

Sinaga preyed on lone, drunk young men around nightclubs near his flat in Manchester, posing as a Good Samaritan who offered them a floor to sleep on or promised them more drink.

The Indonesian student drugged the men then filmed himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious, with many of his victims having little or no memory of the assaults.

He was captured after one of his victims fought back and police recovered video evidence of the assaults stored on several phones in Sinaga's flat.