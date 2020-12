Teenager arrested after Rochdale schoolchildren attacked this morning

A teenager has been arrested after 10 children were attacked on their way to school in a village near Rochdale.

One of the victims, aged 14, has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The incident took place at about 8.35am in the village of Wardle, near Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Some of the children involved are pupils at Wardle Academy, the high school in the village.

In a statement Brendan Hesketh, the headteacher, said: "This morning Wardle experienced an incident which required the support of the police.

"The incident has been dealt with and there will be an extended police presence in the area.

"The incident occurred in the Wardle village but did involve some students on their way to the Academy.

"The alleged assailant has been apprehended by the police and the Academy is supporting students and families that may have been involved.

"The Academy is very grateful for the very effective way in which the police dealt with the situation.

"If anyone has any information that will support student welfare or the police in their inquiries please contact us directly."

Police were seen at the school in the aftermath of the incident. Credit: MEN Media

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Shortly after 8.35am this morning, Friday 11 December 2020, police were called to reports that a number of pupils had been assaulted outside Wardle Academy on Birch Road, Rochdale.

"Officers attended the scene and arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

"It is believed 10 pupils were assaulted in the incident.

"A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"Inquiries are ongoing.

"We are working closely with our partners to ensure those affected are supported."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8420 quoting reference 624 of 11/12/2020, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.