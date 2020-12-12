Man charged following incident which saw ten school pupils assaulted

A man has been charged following an incident which saw ten school pupils assaulted.

Rian Power, 19, of Wardle Edge, Rochdale has been charged with nine counts of section 39 assault and one count of section 47 assault. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Friday 8 January 2020.

Shortly after 8.35am on Friday 11 December 2020, police were called to reports that a number of pupils had been assaulted outside Wardle Academy on Birch Road, Rochdale.

One of the pupils, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.