Paul Pogba is hungry and focused - says United boss Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighted Paul Pogba's focus and appetite amid fresh speculation about his Manchester United future, saying the midfielder has never downed tools like some former players.

The 27-year-old has done little to extinguish talk about a transfer away from the north west over the years and publicly expressed his openness to a move in June 2019.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has repeatedly stoked the fire and, to the anger of those at Old Trafford, spoke in an interview on the eve of the crunch Champions League clash at RB Leipzig about his client's unhappiness.

Raiola claimed the midfielder would not sign a new deal beyond 2022, leading Solskjaer to say after the costly 3-2 loss in Germany that he hoped the agent realised football is about teams rather than individuals.

Pogba scored a deflected effort in a positive display off the bench at Leipzig and will be in the squad for Saturday's derby clash with Manchester City.

"I think I said during the week, of course, that this is a team game and Paul is part of this team," Solskjaer said.

"He's very focused on contributing when he's here. He's got the hunger and appetite to play, and he wants to play. He wants to train, he trains.

"There's been other players that's been refusing to train, refusing to play - and they're not here any more, of course. But Paul's not once done that."