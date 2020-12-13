A man from Bolton has been charged following an incident which saw officers doused with an accelerant and a property set alight.

Christian Smith, 53, of Higher Market Street, Farnworth has been charged with one count of arson with intent to endanger life, one count of affray, one count of actual bodily harm to a police officer and one count of harassment.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday 14 December 2020.

Shortly before 11pm on Friday 11 December 2020, officers attended an address on Higher Market Street in Farnworth to carry out an arrest for very recent domestic violence offences.

An officer was subsequently taken to hospital where he received treatment from an eye specialist for suspected chemical burns. He has subsequently been discharged but requires further assessment later this week.