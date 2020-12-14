The ex-girlfriend of a teenager accused of murder has told a court he broke down in tears and confessed to the killing.

Matthew Mason, 19, allegedly murdered 15-year-old Alex Rodda in remote woodland in Ashley, Cheshire, on December 12 last year.

A trial at Chester Crown Court has heard Alex, who was bludgeoned to death with a wrench, was blackmailing Mason over a sexual relationship.

Giving evidence on Monday, Mason's former girlfriend Caitlyn Lancashire, 19, said when she visited him following his arrest he started to cry after telling her he had been giving money to Alex.

Ian Unsworth QC, prosecuting, asked her: "Did he say to you 'I've killed him'?"

Miss Lancashire replied: "Yes."

Mr Unsworth said: "Was he crying for quite a while after that?"

Miss Lancashire said: "Yes."

She said he told her Alex had got angry and hit him first. Miss Lancashire told the court Mason, who lived with his family on a farm near Knutsford, said he had given about £2,000 to Alex.

Alex Rodda was just 15-years-old when he died. Credit: Family Handout

The court heard Mason and Miss Lancashire were in a relationship for about two years but split up in November last year when Alex messaged her and told her Mason had been speaking to him and sent him an explicit picture.

Miss Lancashire said that day after Alex died she was contacted by a friend of Alex's who asked her if she knew where Mason and Alex were.

She said she spoke to Mason on the phone and he told her Alex had been "mithering" him for a lift so he had taken him to a pub in Holmes Chapel, the jury heard.

She said Mason seemed "like he already knew" when she told him police were involved in trying to find Alex.

Miss Lancashire confirmed Mason seemed upset but she believed that was because she was angry with him for seeing Alex when he had promised her he would not.

The court heard he told her he knew he should not have picked Alex up and said: "I don't know why I have done it, I'm confused to why I have done it."

Mason, of Ash Lane, Ollerton, denies murder.

The jury has been told it may have to consider whether he killed Alex in self-defence or experienced a loss of control.