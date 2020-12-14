Decision day for Leigh Centurions

Leigh Centurions will find out today if their application to be in Super League next year has been successful.

Leigh are one of six Rugby League clubs to apply for a place in the sport's top flight, along with Bradford Bulls, Featherstone, London Broncos, Toulouse and York.

Lord Jonathan Caine, who is leading an independent panel reviewing the submissions, is expected to announce the successful club on Monday at noon.

The new club will replace Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack, who failed in their bid to gain re-admission to Super League, having pulled out of the 2020 season due to the financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.