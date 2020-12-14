An independent report looking at how to improve rail services across the North will be published today.

The National Infrastructure Commission has focused on options to improve reliability and connectivity of rail services in the North West and has been led by Sir John Armitt, Chair of the Commission.

The Commission’s report is set to offer an independent assessment of options for the delivery of HS2 (High-speed railway) Phase 2b and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

The Northern Powerhouse rail has been designed to link the "economic hubs" of the North of England and has been in development since 2013.

The government has committed to improving rail services in the North of England as part of their "levelling-up" agenda.

£600 million was committed to the project by the government in July.The Transport Secretary, who is also the Northern Powerhouse minister, is leading a new body designed to speed up transport investment in the region.

The DfT claimed the Northern Transport Acceleration Council will give northern leaders a "direct line to ministers" to speed up projects.