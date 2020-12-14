Man jailed for kicking homeless person in face in Liverpool

A man has been jailed for 16 weeks after assaulting a homeless person in Liverpool city centre on December 9.

Theo Maulba, 24, has been charged with Section 18 assault and possession of Class B drugs and was sentenced at Liverpool complex case adult remand court today this morning.

Maulba was caught on video, which went viral, appearing to kick a man sat in a sleeping bag on Dale Street last week.

oThe man assaulted was located "safe and well" according to Merseyside Police.

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said: “We welcome today’s sentencing, which has seen a very swift resolution to an incident which understandably caused a lot of concern and distress to anyone who saw the footage.“Maulba will now spend the festive season and New Year behind bars, and I hope he spends that time thinking very hard about his behaviour that night, and the impact it has had.“Thankfully the victim was not seriously hurt, but his actions appalled and upset so many.“He is now in prison and safe from hurting anyone else so mindlessly on our streets.”