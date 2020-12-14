Police appeal after 'racially aggravated' assault of Rochdale bus driver

Police in Rochdale are appealing for information after a bus driver was subjected to a "racially aggravated assault".

The incident happened on November 26 at around 3.30pm on the 457 bus on Whitelees Road in Littleborough.

Police have said that the bus driver was verbally and racially abused by a passenger before being punched in the face.

No arrests have been made and police have released images of the man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.Constable Millie Rothwell of GMP's Rochdale District said: "This is a completely unacceptable assault on a man who was simply minding his own business and doing his job.

"There were people aboard this bus when the incident occurred and we are today releasing pictures of a man who we believe can help with our enquiries."If you witnessed the assault, recognise this man, or have any details that can assist our enquiries, please get in touch."Anyone with any information about the assault should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2417 of 27/11/2020Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.