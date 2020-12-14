Rick Astley releases new Christmas single

Rick Astley chats to Lucy Meacock about his new single

Newton-le-Willows popstar Rick Astley has released a new Christmas song in a bid to cheer people up.

He said that after the year that people had had he "just wanted to have a bit of fun" and that writing the song was his way of doing so.

The song, Love This Christmas, is available to buy and stream now.

Mr Astley will also be holding free concerts for NHS workers once the pandemic is over - to show his gratitude for what they have done during the last year.