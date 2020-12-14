Rochdale Council running pilot testing scheme to allow care home visitors

Video report by Tim Scott

Rochdale Council is running a new coronavirus testing pilot to ensure safe care home visits in the borough.

The council are asking people to be tested twice: once with a standard PCR test and then with a quick turnaround test on the day of the visit - if both are negative an in-person visit can take place.

Last week the council had urged care homes not to allow visits just using lateral flow tests, which give a result within an hour, because of concerns over their accuracy.

The government have said that care homes can use the tests to allow visits if they return a negative test, but all ten boroughs of Greater Manchester had asked care providers not to partake.

However, it is hoped that the pilot being run in Rochdale will provide safer visits and allow all care homes in Greater Manchester to be in a position to allow relatives to visit their loved ones in a more normal fashion.