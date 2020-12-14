Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire in Trafford on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Devon Road in Partington just before 4am on 12 December, with the fire spreading across three homes where children were sleeping.

No one was injured in the fire but Greater Manchester Police described the attack as "reckless".

The two men - aged 47 and 49 - are in custody being questioned by police.

The fire is believed to have started at the back of one of the properties before spreading up into the loft area, according to police.

"Children were present, sleeping in their beds at the time," Det Sgt John Seaton said.

"Fortunately no one was injured during this reckless attack. However, the consequences could have been disastrous.

"Although we have made two arrests, our investigation is still ongoing and I appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this attack or have any information surrounding this fire to please contact police."