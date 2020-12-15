Video report by Anna Youssef

For many of us coronavirus has inspired a bit of a germ obsession.

But in our efforts not to contract Covid 19, some of us are at risk of developing a different type of illness.

Charities say since lockdown the number of people seeking help for obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD has doubled.

Sophie Blakemore, who contributed to the story, has spent a large part of lockdown fundraising for Alder Hey Children's Hospital and her local CAMHS.

She's raised more than £1,300 as a thank you for all the help they have given her.

Find more information about Sophie's fundraising here.