The family of a man from Manchester, who was swept out to sea in a strong rip current, has thanked the RNLI team that rescued him.

Ben Williamson was rescued by the St Agnes RNLI lifeboat crew in August this year.

Ben and his family were enjoying a long holiday in Perranporth, Cornwall. One evening they went to the beach for a BBQ to watch the sunset. Ben went in the water for a bodyboard while his wife Hannah and three children stayed on the beach, playing in the shallow water.

Hannah said:

‘Megan then alerted me to the fact that daddy had drifted even further and she couldn’t really see him. I explained he was going in deeper to catch more waves. I think I was in denial at first until she screamed at me ‘Mummy! Daddy’s disappeared!’ I looked up and Ben had been swept out around 20-30 metres in a matter of seconds [...] It then hit me that he was in serious trouble" Hannah, Ben's wife

She added:

‘The RNLI were simply amazing, they are true heroes. They were totally non-judgmental, and their professionalism and dedication are just unbelievable. We will be forever in their debt. They saved our family that night.’

Ben added:

‘When I realised I wasn’t going to be able to get back, I started thinking all sorts of things, I was really considering the fact that I was going to die in the sea more than get out of it. Out of nowhere I saw this little orange speedboat coming towards us and it was just amazing.

‘For anyone visiting the coast, you never know when they are going to need the services of the RNLI. Whether you live near the seas or go on holiday near the beach, please give what you can and help keep families like ours together.’

As a charity, the RNLI relies on the support of the public to continue saving lives.

The RNLI’s Christmas Appeal hopes to raise over £2M in donations.