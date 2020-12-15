Man charged with murder of baby Willow

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a four-month-old baby girl in Blackpool.

Police launched an enquiry after Willow Lee was found seriously injured at a house on Onslow Road on Thursday, December 3rd. She was taken Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital but died on Sunday, December 6.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out but police say further expert analysis is needed to establish a cause of death.

Willow’s father Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road has been charged with her murder. He will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (Dec 16th)

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1135 of December 3rd, 2020 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.