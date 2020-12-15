A man has been jailed for four weeks after crossing the Irish Sea on a jet ski from Scotland to the Isle of Man to visit his girlfriend.

Dale McLaughlan broke the Isle of Man COVID-19 laws, as only Manx residents, and those with special exemptions from the Manx Government, are allowed to enter the island.

McLaughlan made the journey from the Whithorn in Scotland to Ramsey on Friday.

He had never used a jet ski before and took four-and-a-half hours to make the 26-mile journey across the Irish Sea.

Prosecutors have said the 28-year-old walked a further 15 miles to his girlfriend's home in Douglas, after arriving in Ramsey.

According to the Isle of Man Examiner, McLaughlan then went out in Douglas over the weekend to well-known night club spots.

He was later arrested at his partner's home.