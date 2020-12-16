Video report by Tasha Kacheri

Members of a gym in Buxton have got together to create a charity music video to raise money for the Manchester children’s hospital.More 40 fitness fans from New bodies Gym dressed up in wacky Christmas outfits, whilethey sang and danced along to a fitness version of 500 miles by The Proclaimers.The project was all in support of two-year-old Molly Corthorn.

Molly Corthorn Credit: ITV News

Molly was born with a hole in her diaphragm which allowed her organs to migrate up into her chest, stopping other organs from developing properly.She also had fluid on the brain; doctors had little hope that Molly would survive and if she did they didn’t think she'd be able to ever walk or talk.Mum Kimberly Corthorn said: “If there was even a 5% chance that molly would have survived we would have taken it”.Molly spent a lot of time at the children’s hospital and since then her family have been raising money in all sorts of ways to give back.Kimberly said: “The hospital was just brilliant, she spent her first Christmas there and her first birthday, they are now like family to us.”The two-year-old has had to have 20 operations on her brain so far but she is defying the odds, the tiny tot has been a real chatterbox and is loving running around with the help of her walking frame.New Bodies gym have been trying to boost the morale of their members since the pandemic began with daily zoom workout classes.Joint Owner Andrew Lomax and wife Emma were thinking about other things to do to keep the member going when Emma thought about having a sing along.

Molly spent her first Christmas at the hospital and staff made it so special for them. We just thought it would be nice to raise some money for other children spending this Christmas in the hospital. Emma Lomax

If you’d like more information about the Gym and Emma’s fundraising efforts for Molly click here: