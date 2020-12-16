An associate of Salman and Hashem Abedi is refusing to attend the public inquiry into the Manchester Arena attack to give evidence.

Ahmed Taghdi helped buy the brothers a car which was later used to store components of the bomb which Salman Abedi detonated on May 22 2017 at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Mr Taghdi was arrested days after the explosion but denied any knowledge of the attack and was subsequently released without charge.

More than a week ago, he was served with a notice to attend and give evidence on Wednesday but the inquiry was told through his lawyers that he would not come today or at all.

Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said Mr Taghdi had expressed concerns about the nature of the questioning from some legal representatives having followed the proceedings and had also cited health reasons.

Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said he intended to enforce the notice, subject to any medical report, and the matter is expected to be resolved in January.

Mr Taghdi was a witness for the prosecution in the trial of Hashem Abedi earlier this year, with his statement read out.

Meanwhile, Sir John indicated his report into the attack will be issued on a rolling basis.

It is hoped the first report into the security arrangements of the arena will be published before May 22 next year.

Further interim reports will follow on the emergency response to the attack and the experience of each of those who died, and also on radicalisation and preventability.

The public inquiry into the bombing which killed 22 people and injured hundreds started in September and was anticipated to conclude next spring. The hearing was adjourned until January 11.