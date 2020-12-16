Ferry stranded in docks after crew members test positive for Covid 19

A Liverpool to Belfast ferry was stranded in the Mersey Docks over night after six members of the crew tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Stena Line vessel Stena Edda was was stopped on Tuesday night from setting off from the Twelve Quays terminal in Birkenhead to Northern Ireland.

There were a total of 322 passengers and 53 crew onboard although they're expected to be allowed to disembark on Wednesday morning.

The 6 crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 are being cared for and are doing well, with only mild symptoms. 15 close contacts have been identified and are self-isolating. Stena Line

The company added: “The welfare of our passengers and crew is paramount at this time. The passengers are being catered for and we will assist them will alternative travelarrangements.”