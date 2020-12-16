Goose found tangled in the ‘most fishing wire’ RSPCA officer had ever seen

The RSPCA rescued a Canada goose which had become trapped in fishing wire and tangled to a tree in the middle of a lake in Liverpool.

The bird was flapping around on the water trying to free itself but unfortunately was becoming more and more tangled.

A member of the public spotted the bird’s plight at a lake in Larkhill Lane, Liverpool and contacted the RSPCA for help.

The RSPCA’s specialist water rescue team attended, including Inspector Helen Smith and Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Steve Wickham, using a raft and a dry suit to make their way across the water towards the trapped goose.

They cut the fishing wire away from the goose and brought the bird to safety.

The male goose was then taken to the vets where more fishing line and twigs was cut away from the goose’s wing.

The poor goose was lethargic and exhausted and the fishing wire, with bits of twigs was wrapped around its wing and had cut into the underside of his wing. As soon as the vets cut away the rest of the fishing line, the goose started to show his true character, hissing and flapping its wings, which was reassuring to see after the poor bird had seemed so exhausted. Inspector Helen Smith