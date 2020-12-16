A kind-hearted employee from Jaguar Land Rover has helped to feed hundreds of Merseyside families this Christmas after setting up a foodbank at its Halewood site on Merseyside.

Jay Round, a production worker from Huyton, has spent the last few months making regular personal donations to Knowsley Foodbank but decided to step his support up a gear after discovering it was in desperate need of essential food items, in the build up to the festive season.

Last week he launched a food bank takeover at Halewood as part of Jaguar Land Rover’s 12 Days of Christmas campaign – which gives employees an opportunity to support the community during the festive season – and involved colleagues converting one of the site’s People Centres, normally used for events and communications support, into a temporary pop-up foodbank for two days.

The team at Halewood also made a collective employee pledge to donate a minimum of 1200 items which the team smashed within the first few hours of the foodbank opening its doors. In total, employees have donated over 6000 food and essential items in addition to cash donations which will help hundreds of local families in need.

Being a dad myself, the thought of not being able to feed your family doesn’t bear thinking about but sadly this is a reality for so many people living in our city. Jay Round

Jay added : “I can’t believe children are going hungry on our doorstep, even when their parents are in work which is why I wanted to do something that would make a real difference to so many families.

“There is an incredible community spirit at Halewood so I knew our employees would really get behind the campaign and donate as much as they could.

“However setting up a temporary foodbank on our factory floor really helped us to put it at the forefront of their minds, as they walked past it every time they started or finished their shifts, which is why we were able to generate so many donations.

“I’ve been blown away by everyone’s support, as well as food, nappies and toiletries, employees have also handed over money to buy food with one colleague donating the entire pot collected by his teammates to celebrate his retirement - it’s been incredible.”

December is always a busy time for us but this year we’ve had more and more people in need of our services. We were expecting to feed 11,000 people this year but in fact, due to Covid-19, it will be around 60,000 – which is why we were getting desperately low on essential food items. Simon Cowie, Chief Operating Officer at Knowsley Food Bank

“These are hard times for everyone but it’s so heart-warming to see so many people come together from Jaguar Land Rover Halewood to support us again in our commitment,” Simon added.

The initiative has been such a success the team at Jaguar Land Rover Halewood has now committed to keeping a dedicated foodbank collection point all year round to continue to support Knowsley foodbank beyond Christmas.

Holly Jago, Corporate Responsibility Manager at Jaguar Land Rover said, “Community is at the heart of Jaguar Land Rover. We are so proud of all our employees who have gone above and beyond to help support some of the most vulnerable people in our local communities throughout the year.

“Along with the food bank campaign, our employees have donated thousands of pounds to local charities affected by the coronavirus, volunteered for the NHS and helped to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for hospitals and care homes during the pandemic this year.

“The 12 Days of Christmas campaign is the perfect way to round off an incredibly difficult year for so many, with our employees continuing their support to our communities.”