Manchester United Foundation, Manchester United FC and FareShare Greater Manchester are joining forces to provide 80,000 meals to families from local communities this Christmas, as part of the Foundation’s Santa’s Red Helpers Christmas appeal.

FareShare GM has so far donated 33 tonnes of food to the Santa’s Red Helpers campaign, which will be turned into 80,000 meals by club chefs, to be delivered to children and families, food banks and other charities.

Manchester United ambassador Denis Irwin visited FareShare GM to meet the staff and find out more about the vast operation and the impact the donations will have on its recipients.

Denis Irwin meeting staff at FareShare GM Credit: Manchester United Foundation

It’s an inspirational and incredible operation, one that is managed so well by FareShare GM – full credit to them. The amount of families and children in need, people who need the most basic things, like food – it’s an eye opener. Denis Irwin, Manchester United ambassador

“Manchester United is a huge football club, but we are committed to working in the community and the Foundation does a tremendous job. It’s a great effort on behalf of Manchester United and FareShare GM that we’ve partnered up so we can deliver these 80,000 parcels to partner schools and charities around Christmas. It can be a tough time for many people and unfortunately it’s only going to get tougher for some.”

Once received at the stadium, the food will be prepared, packaged and distributed by Manchester United chefs and staff, to ensure the 80,000 meals are delivered to those in need of support before Christmas.

Miranda Kaunang, head of development for FareShare GM, said: “We feel that this is what we’ve got to do; this is our mission. We’ve been working here for over ten years on food poverty issues, but this year in particular we are very proud to step up to the challenge of lockdown and everything that has happened since.

“It’s really important that we’re working with the Foundation because of the relationships they have with local schools. When the meals reach the families and the boxes are opened with all the extra goodies those families and those kids will feel like somebody out there really cares about them and wants them to have a great Christmas despite everything that has happened this year.”

The food charity is preparing to enter its busiest week of the year. 70 tonnes of food will be provided to more than 250 frontline charities and community groups including community centres, food banks and homeless shelters.

Along with financial support from Manchester United players and staff, including a £250,000 commitment from the players, the Santa’s Red Helpers appeal encourages fans to donate where possible to provide Christmas presents and food parcels for those who may otherwise go without.