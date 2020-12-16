A woman from Liverpool who stabbed her ex-partner to death has had her murder conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Farieissia Martin knifed Kyle Farrell, 21, after returning from a night out to her home in Charlecote Street, Dingle, where he had been looking after their children, in November 2014.

Kyle Farrell

The 27-year-old was found guilty of murder by a jury and jailed for at least 13 years at Liverpool Crown Court in June 2015.

At a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday, Lady Justice Carr, sitting with Mrs Justice Yip and His Honour Judge Katz QC, quashed the conviction on the basis of fresh evidence not available at the time of the original trial and ordered a retrial.

We are delighted that Fri's murder conviction has been quashed and look forward to putting all the new evidence in support of her defence before a new court. Harriet Wistrich, solicitor for Farieissia Martin