A fugitive from Salford has been arrested in Amsterdam on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences just days after his arrest warrant was issued.Cheshire Police obtained a European Arrest Warrant for Jamie Rothwell, 34, last Thursday and the National Crime Agency (NCA) immediately began working with Dutch partners to trace and arrest him.

On Monday, after a successful NCA operation involving its international liaison network, National Firearms Targeting Centre and partners, Dutch National Police arrested Rothwell while travelling in a taxi in Amsterdam.

Rothwell was wanted by Cheshire Police for nine alleged offences including two counts of conspiring to possess firearms with intent to endanger life, two counts of conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

He is in Dutch Police custody awaiting extradition proceedings.

Rob Hickinbottom, head of the NCA National Firearms Targeting Centre, said:

Any arrest of a fugitive over extremely serious allegations is a great result. “But the speed of this successful operation is testament to what the NCA – leading the UK’s fight against serious organised crime – and our partners at home and abroad can achieve. Rob Hickinbottom, head of the NCA National Firearms Targeting Centre

Rothwell’s arrest relates to a shooting in Orford, Cheshire, at 8.50pm on Friday 24 April. A 55-year-old man sustained serious and life-changing injuries to his leg.He also faces the charges of conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis, and acquiring criminal property.Detective Chief Inspector Mike Evans, from Cheshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said:

Following an international search, he was located and detained within days of us securing the European Arrest Warrant. “This sends a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue those suspected of being involved in organised crime who travel abroad in the hope that it puts them out of the reach of UK law enforcement. Detective Chief Inspector Mike Evans, from Cheshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit

He added: “We have worked closely with, and been supported by, the NCA, Greater Manchester Police and Dutch partners and would like to thank colleagues for all of their assistance in ensuring he faces justice.”