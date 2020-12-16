Video report by Rob Smith.

A student living with a stammer is asking for more consideration from the public while he's wearing a mask, and if he needs to remove it.

Faizan Sheikh from Manchester uses a breathing technique to help his speech but a mask's material can interfere with it.

The eighteen-year-old and his family feel some people have been less patient, helping those who stammer, during the pandemic.

Get help and support here from the British Stammering Association.