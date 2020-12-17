There will be no change to tier restrictions in the North West following a review of infection rates and hospital admissions, it has been announced.

Areas including Greater Manchester and Lancashire will still be subject to the toughest rules - meaning bars and restaurants must remain closed - despite a falling R number.

It now means a total of 38 million people will be living in Tier 3 of the Government's Covid-19 restrictions - 68% of the population of England.

Mr Hancock said the UK has "come so far" and "mustn't blow it now".

Making a statement in the Commons, he told MPs: "As we enter the coldest months we must be vigilant and keep this virus under control."

The cautious approach comes amid mounting concern about the prospect of a surge in cases following the easing of restrictions over the Christmas period.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "I know that Tier 3 restrictions are tough but the best way to get out of them is to pull together, not just to follow the rules, but to do everything they possibly can to stop the spread of the virus.

"Where we have seen places get the virus under control and come out of Tier 3 it is where everyone has taken responsibility on themselves to make that happen.

"We have seen case rates fall across large parts of England and I know that many places in Tier 3 have seen their rates reduce, in most places we are not quite there yet."

The review was met with opposition from a number of MPs and political leaders across the North West, with many questioning why Greater Manchester and Lancashire has not been moved down.

In Manchester there were hopes the region would be lowered to Tier 2 restrictions as the latest data showed nine out of ten boroughs had a case rate below the England average.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Sir Graham said: "Can I tell (Matt Hancock) that the statement will be greeted with dismay in Greater Manchester where we have had severe restrictions for nine months, where in nine of the ten boroughs rates are below the national average.

"Can I tell him as well that my constituents have behaved responsibly and that our rates are lower than they are in neighbouring Warrington or in neighbouring Cheshire, which have been put into Tier 2, and are also lower than they are in Bristol - which has been moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2 today.

"What exactly do we have to do to move out of Tier 3?"

We looked very closely at Trafford, at Stockport, at Tameside, at nearby High Peak and the proposal to take a different decision for them with respect to their near neighbours. The challenge is that each time we've done that in the past we've then seen cases rebound and there continues to be significant pressure on the NHS in the North West - including in Manchester. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

Manchester council leader Sir Richard Leese also called the decision ‘unbelievable’.

He added in a statement: "I cannot say that this announcement is not bitterly disappointing so close to Christmas. For many of our businesses the possibility of trading, even in a limited way, would have been a brief respite in what has been a devastating year.

"So many sectors of our economy have faced disappointment after disappointment this year, made worse by a Government unresponsive to the dire situation they were in. As a council we will continue to fight for them and to ensure a fair deal for the people who make our city the vibrant and thriving place it is.

"Additionally, without a Covid-safe hospitality offer during Christmas week we now run the risk of people finding other ways to socialise which will only increase the number of infections.

"Businesses are trying as hard as they can to find ways to comply but with the goalposts constantly moving it is becoming an impossible task. Had this decision been made a few weeks ago I'm certain we would be in Tier 2."

Mass testing has been credited with helping to reduce Covid-19 infection rates in Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, those remaining in Tier 2 issued a stark warning to continue the hard work to ensure rates continued to drop.

Infections in places such as Liverpool and Knowsley are down from around 750 cases per 100,000 people in October to around 100.

Liverpool's Director of Public Health Matthew Ashton said: “We still need to keep up the good work we have seen in keeping the infection rate low that has enabled us to remain in Tier 2.

"That means we still need to be washing our hands, keeping our distance, using face coverings wherever possible and getting tested regularly before going Christmas shopping, for a meal, to the cinema or theatre.

"If we all do that we will keep the levels of infection low in our communities, we will help keep ourselves and loved ones safe and we will help keep the pressure away from frontline health and social care services.

"We’re also asking people to get tested before they enter their Christmas bubble and think carefully about which households they choose and not to mix with relatives who are clinically vulnerable.

"We’ve seen before how quickly the virus can spread and we need to do everything we can to avoid entering Tier 3 as that would be devastating for individuals, communities and businesses.”

The five key criteria for accessing tiers:

1. Case detection rates in all age groups

2. Case detection rates in the over 60s

3. The rate at which cases are rising or falling

4. Positivity rate (the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken)

5. Pressure on the NHS