First batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man has received its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine, kickstarting the biggest mass vaccination programme undertaken in the Island.

The vaccine is given to the Island on a per-capita basis through the NHS supply chain, in line with the delivery schedule supplied in the UK.

A courier delivered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the early hours of 16th December, and it has now been safely transferred to a specialist medical freezer.

Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Health and Social Care, Kathryn Magson, is leading plans for the vaccination rollout.

Training to administer the vaccine will be completed this week, with vaccinations expected to start next week.

The first phase of the vaccination will focus on health and care staff, care home residents and workers and the over-80s.

Vaccinators will visit care homes to give residents their jabs, while health and care staff will be vaccinated in their place of work or be invited to Noble's Hospital or Ramsey Cottage Hospital for their jab.

This phase is expected to last eight weeks.

Following on from that, island residents within a 'priority group' will be invited to the vaccination hub which will be based at the Isle of Man Airport.

The arrival of the first Covid vaccine in the Island is a landmark moment in our efforts to protect the population from the virus, but there are critical steps to take before we can start vaccinating people, and a large team of dedicated staff stands behind our front-line vaccinators making final preparations. David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care

The Isle of Man Government’s COVID Vaccination Programme Board follows approved protocols from clinical and professional bodies in the UK, and senior officers here have direct lines of contact with counterparts in the UK Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and Public Health England.