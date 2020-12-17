Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 17 - Sherita Mandongwe

Sherita Mandongwe runs the Dimobi Children's Trust, which supports children and families with special needs. Throughout the pandemic, the trust has been helping families across Manchester by delivering food to them.

Each day throughout December, we are taking a look at people in the North West who have gone above and beyond for their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities have pulled together in many ways, and over the next 24 days, we will be speaking to charity fundraisers, mental health advocates and even entertainers, all of whom have played a part in putting a smile on people's faces during a tough year.

