Liverpool City Council is to be investigated by the government following the arrest of city Mayor Joe Anderson.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed he has appointed a special inspector to look at the situation after an investigation was launched by police into building and development contracts.

The inspection will look at the authority's planning, highways, regeneration, and property management departments.

Joe Anderson was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation. He and four others were held as part of an investigation into the awarding of building contracts in the city.

Mr Anderson remains on police bail until the end of the year and has stood aside from his duties.

Joe Anderson was arrested at the beginning of December - and has stepped aside from his duties while investigations continue.

Robert Jenrick added he will not send in government commissioners to run the council after he was assured measures had been put in place to stabilise the authority.

Mr Jenrick said: "At this challenging time with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is critical that Liverpool City Council continues to deliver public services and carry out its other statutory duties as effectively as possible, and I thank those working in the council for all they have done to date."

Local government inspector Max Caller will carry out the investigation into the council's compliance with its best value duty.

Findings will be reported by 31 March 2021.