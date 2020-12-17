Watch the full Reporting Coronavirus

2020 will be remembered as a year of unprecedented loss, upheaval and suffering.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, and life has still not returned to the way it was before.

But, despite the pandemic and the extraordinary hardship, we have seen the very best of people in communities across the North West, with many coming together in ways they have never before, and where the courage and sacrifice of frontline workers have inspired us all.

As journalists, the news teams at ITV have been on air throughout, bearing witness to these events on an international, national and local level.

Every day we helped viewers digest the latest information about the pandemic, understand lifesaving public health messages and held power to account.

But, most of all, ITV has continued to tell, and showcase, extraordinary stories of courage, sorrow, and recovery.

One of our favourite memories from the past year has been our Isolation Street series - we loved telling the stories of how roads across our region had pulled together to ensure no one was lonely.

We also celebrated all those fantastic smaller moments in our Home Front series - rounding up the positive stories from the North West on a weekly basis.

We were there to bring you the sadder moments too - including when heartbroken colleagues of nurse Josephine Peter clapped as her funeral hearse passed her hospital.