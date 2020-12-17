A permanent memorial to comedian Bobby Ball could be built in his home town after plans to create a statue were given the green light.

The idea has been welcomed by Bobby's widow - who says it would allow to comedian, who died in October at the age of 76 - to continue to spread happiness.

It makes me feel so proud, how much he was loved, how much he was appreciated, he helped everybody, he would take his shirt off his back and give it to you, that was normal for Bob. I want to thank everybody whose donating, thank you so much. Yvonne Ball

But, with no funding allocated, a JustGiving page has been set up to raise the £100,000 needed, with donations coming in from as far away as Australia.

Speaking for the first time since his death, Yvonne says she still expects him to walk through the door, but plans to build the statue in his adoptive home town of Lytham have given her huge comfort.

She said: "I think he loved to hear the laughter. He always said, people cant be depressed when they're laughing, and he just got pleasure out of other people laughing."

Bobby Ball died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital in October after being diagnosed with coronavirus But - though gravely ill , he was an entertainer to the end .

Yvonne added: "Well apparently, I've spoken to nurses and doctors - they were wonderful, cant speak highly enough of them - and they said he was joking with them right up until the end.

"His son facetimed him and this nurse was around him, and he said 'Have you met your third mother?'

"That was Bob - he brought joy, and what you say was what you got."

Credit: PA Images

It's really strange. It's day by day, sometimes I feel like I'm taking 30 steps forward and 100 back, I still get very emotional, and I miss him. Yvonne Ball

And his quips are one reason his wife wants to see a lasting legacy.

A permanent statue for people to visit, so Bobby can continue to spread happiness. He made his name on stage and screen, but it was in the Flyde town he made his home.

Plans are in motion to build the eight foot statue in the garden of local theatre the Lowther Pavilion - with Bobby in his trademark red braces.

Bobby was a patron of Lowther Pavilion and had performed at the venue many times, including the staging of the first play he wrote, Rock Off Tommy, seven years ago, that he performed with local community group Fylde Coast Players.

Timothy Lince, the theatre's manager, said: "Bobby became a patron about 10 years ago - I think the people don't realise that he was a great community supporter, he even wrote a play to be performed by the local amateurs.

"It was just wonderful to see someone passing on those skills that he had, to a group that would never have had the opportunity of working with somebody like that, in the past."

Ball, born Robert Harper on January 28 1944 in Oldham in Greater Manchester found fame as part of the Cannon & Ball double act in the 1970s and 80s.

He was known for twanging his braces on stage and declaring: "Rock on, Tommy!"

Ball later won over new fans playing Lee Mack's troublesome father Frank in the BBC One sitcom Not Going Out from 2009.