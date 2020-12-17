The Stockport children with a special message for grandmas

On paper, it may have sounded like a bit of a stretch - the idea of school children from Stockport knocking John Lennon off the top of the charts. In reality of course, that's exactly what happened.

It's been 40 years since children from St Winifred's RC Primary School released the number one selling single, There's No One Quite Like Grandma.

To mark the anniversary, some of the school's current pupils have been busy putting their own stamp on the song. In a year that's been hard for separated families, these children say this song has a special meaning for them.