Police are warning communities to celebrate Christmas 'sensibly' to help stop the spread of coronavirus and a potential third wave.

On what would be the busiest weekend of the year for the force, Merseyside officers have urged people to stay away from Liverpool city centre unless they have a meal booking, or are shopping.

Chief Superintendent Ngaire Waine said those who did need to go out and about should do so sensibly - sticking to social distancing guidelines and staying within family bubbles.

We don't want people to fill our hospitals, and we don't want people to die. We're asking people to carry on this weekend and obey those rules and be really careful and sensible about their social contact. Chief Superintendent Ngaire Waine

She also warned against people from neighbouring Tier 3 - and higher restriction - areas not to travel to the area to take advantage of the open bars and restaurants.

Chief Superintendent Ngaire Waine said: "We're asking people from Tier 3 areas not to come into Liverpool this weekend. You have to abide by your Tier 3 rules so even if you come into Liverpool you shouldn't be going for meals.

"We'd ask that lots of people don't come in, we don't want the infection to spread, we don't want to end up in Tier 3 in the future.

"We don't want people to fill our hospitals, and we don't want people to die. We're asking people to carry on this weekend and obey those rules and be really careful and sensible about their social contact."

Merseyside Police will have an enhanced police presence across the weekend and in the run up to Christmas.

The force has given out "hundreds of fines" over the past few weeks - and says it will continue to do so to stop offending behaviour.